Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Battle To Decide Real NCP, Sena

Maharashtra Results 2024 Live Updates: Exit polls give an unclear picture of who will win.

Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Maharashtra voted with gusto, registering a voter turnout not seen in three decades. Rival alliances Mahayuti (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena(UBT)-Congress) are now hopeful for elevation to power even as five of nine exit polls predicted a comfortable cruise to victory for the BJP-led bloc. These elections will also be a test for the fractured Shiv Sena and NCP, after a split in these parties following a rebellion.

As counting of votes gets underway on Saturday, both alliances will likely move towards clarity on the chief ministerial post. In the 288-member Assembly, reaching the 145-mark will decide the winner. However, if the Maha Vikas Aghadi wins, it will have to move past intra-alliance hurdles over the chief ministerial pick decision. Soon after polling, state Congress chief Nana Patole asserted an MVA government would be formed in Maharashtra under the leadership of his party. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut insisted the chief ministerial face will be decided by all alliance partners jointly once the MVA secures majority.

In a largely peaceful election, a multi-crore bitcoin scam involving the names of Mr Patole and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule started a row. Further, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde was accused of a cash-for-votes scam, with the opposition alleging he distributed Rs 5 crore.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP had won in 105 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena and NCP bagged 56 and 54 seats respectively, and the Congress won in 44 constituencies.

