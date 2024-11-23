'Victory A Stamp On BJP's Governance Model': Top Quotes From PM's Speech

"Development, good governance, and social justice have won in Maharashtra. Lies and deceit have suffered a crushing defeat. Divisive forces and dynastic politics have lost in Maharashtra today," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Today, several bypoll results have been declared too and we have also increased our Lok Sabha tally after winning one more seat. We have done well in every state and it shows that people want development I want to thank the people, especially the mothers and the farmers for the win. I want to thank the people of Jharkhand too and we will work for its development, PM Modi said.

"In the last 50 years, no party or pre-poll alliance has secured such a big win as Maharashtra's. This is the third consecutive time, that a BJP-led alliance has won in a state. This is indeed a historic win," he said.

"This is the third consecutive time that the BJP has emerged as the largest party in Maharashtra, which is undoubtedly a historic feat. This victory is a stamp on the BJP's governance model," the Prime Minister said in his speech.

"The voter sees that those who promise big things in one state, how are they faring in the other states. Maharashtra voters saw how in Karnataka, and Himachal, Congress cheated people. You will get to see this in Punjab as well, Prime Minister said.

"Now only one constitution will be applicable in the entire country... that constitution is the constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the constitution of India," the Prime Minister said.

"After Haryana, the biggest message of this election is unity. 'Ek hain toh safe hain' has become the 'maha-mantra' of the country," the Prime Minister said after the BJP secured a second win in Assembly elections after the Lok Sabha polls.

"This Maharashtra election has exposed the true faces of the INDIA bloc and Aghadi groups before the entire nation. We all know that Balasaheb Thackeray made significant contributions to this country. However, the Congress, driven by a lust for power, managed to take a faction of his party along, but no Congress leader can ever praise Balasaheb's principles," he said.

"I challenged the Aghadi leaders to get Congress to praise Balasaheb's principles and policies, but they've failed to do so to date," he added.