Jharkhand Assembly Election Results: Date, Time And Where To Watch

Security outside a strong room ahead of Jharkhand Assembly election results.

Jharkhand Assembly election results will be announced on Saturday, November 23. Voting was held on the state's 81 seats in two phases - on November 13 and 20. The primary contest in the state is between the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Results will also be declared for Maharashtra Assembly elections and by-polls in 14 states on the same day. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and people will get to know by afternoon who is forming the next government in Jharkhand.

Both INDIA alliance and NDA carried out a high-octane campaigning in Jharkhand.

Ahead of results, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur on Friday expressed confidence that Mahagathbandhan, including Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress, will form government in the state.

Thakur, former Jharkhand Congress chief, said that he wasn't sure about the number of seats Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was going to win since earlier they said they would win 65 seats, but now they are saying they will win 55 assembly seats.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo, however, countered saying that they believe that NDA's majority government will be formed in Jharkhand tomorrow evening.

Jharkhand Assembly Results: Where To Watch Results Live?

As per ECI, the counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Saturday, November 23.

You can watch the live coverage of the crucial Assembly election results on the NDTV news channel. You can also watch the live-stream of the election results on NDTV's YouTube channel and catch the live updates on NDTV.com.

You can also follow our coverage on all social media platforms and NDTV's live blog.

The results will also be available on ECI website (https://results.eci.gov.in). The website will give out real-time updates on counting trends and results.

What Exit Polls Predicted?

The BJP and its allies will likely emerge victorious in the Jharkhand assembly election, according to four exit polls. One exit poll forecast a win by the alliance comprising Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong.