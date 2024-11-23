Bypoll Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Bypolls In 48 Seats In 14 States. Kerala's Wayanad In Focus

Bypoll Election Results 2024: Fate of candidates contesting on 48 assembly seats will be decided today.

The counting of votes for byelections will begin at 8 am. Over the past few weeks, bypolls were held on 48 assembly seats in 14 states - Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

These elections mark the electoral debut of Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is contesting in Wayanad, earlier held by her brother Rahul Gandhi. The election was necessitated in Wayanad after Rahul Gandhi won both Wayanad and Rae Bareli seats and decided to retain the latter.

Rahul Gandhi has been actively campaigning for his sister Priyanka Gandhi. In one of the election rallies, he said, “If she likes you, she will do whatever; beyond anything you can imagine. She is also going to like Wayanad a lot. You see, a huge part of being a good MP is that you like the people and place you work for. She is going to like it.”

The bypolls results for six assembly seats will be interesting and a test for the ruling Trinamool Congress as protests in the RG Kar rape and murder case continue.

The TMC is hoping to maintain the momentum set since 2021, having won nearly all assembly by-polls, except Sagardighi in February 2023.

Here Are Live Updates On Bypoll Results 2024: