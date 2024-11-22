Jharkhand Elections: Exit Polls Give NDA Edge, But Hemant Soren Confident

Jharkhand Elections: Exit polls point to a narrow race with varying predictions.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections results, set to be announced today, promise a tense outcome as exit polls show sharply divided projections. The elections concluded on Wednesday with voting spread across two phases for 81 seats.

The first phase saw voting in 43 constituencies, while the second phase saw 38 seats up for grabs. Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), leading the ruling INDIA alliance, faces a fierce challenge from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and the BJP.

Exit polls point to a narrow race with varying predictions. According to Matrize, the NDA is poised to win 42-47 seats, leaving the JMM-led alliance with 25-30 seats. Meanwhile, the TimesNow-JVC survey forecasts 40-44 seats for the NDA, with the INDIA bloc securing 30-40 seats.

The most definitive projections come from People's Pulse, which predicts a clear win for the NDA, with 42-48 seats compared to the JMM's 16-23 seats. AJSU is expected to secure a few seats in this scenario. However, Axis My India and P Marq offer a contrasting view, giving the JMM-led INDIA bloc a commanding 49-59 and 37-47 seats respectively, while the NDA is projected to fall far behind.

The only agency forecasting a hung assembly is Dainik Bhaskar, suggesting that both alliances will settle between 36-40 seats, just short of the majority mark of 41.

Despite exit polls giving NDA the edge, the JMM is confident of forming government again under the leadership of Hemant Soren, with a two-thirds majority. The JMM claimed that the BJP would even struggle to make a mark in 11 of the state's 24 districts.

"After the counting of votes on November 23, our government will return with a new mandate and with a focus on public good," JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said.

Key constituencies under scrutiny include Barhait, where Hemant Soren faces a tough battle. BJP's Babulal Marandi will also be contesting from Dhanwar. Bebi Devi (INDIA bloc) is a contender in Dumri while Kalpana Soren (JMM), Hemant Soren's wife, represents Gande. In Jamtara, Congress leader Dr Irfan Ansari faces off against Sita Soren of the JMM, making it one of the most anticipated contests.