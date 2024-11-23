Hemant Soren Shuts Jharkhand Door To NDA, What He Said In Victory Speech

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren monitors the assembly election results

In a light grey sports sweatshirt, flanked by party leaders in more formal attire, Hemant Soren announced in a rather slow, conversational tone the victory of his party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and its alliance in the assembly election.

The grouping, known as INDIA, comprising the JMM, Congress, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, crossed the halfway mark comfortably and managed to keep 'Fort Jharkhand' safe from the approaching forces of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has a reputation as an election-winning machine.

"I heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has congratulated us. I want to thank him," said the Jharkhand Chief Minister who was recently jailed in a land case, a matter which the JMM alleged was the Centre's conspiracy to harass rivals using investigative agencies.

"All of you know it is a hard-won victory after the battle between INDIA and the NDA," Mr Soren told reporters this evening. "The people have taken a huge, responsible decision in ensuring the state remains strong. Many first-time voters participated, and I thank them for their support."

He thanked the youth, farmers, women, workers and people from all sections of society for "keeping faith in us".

Mr Soren, who quit as Chief Minister before he was jailed, took over the top post after he was released.

Earlier today, as counting of votes began, the numbers for the NDA or the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra looked good. In the north in Jharkhand, over 1,300 km away, the NDA also appeared to be leading. However, within a span of minutes as more trends came, Mr Soren's JMM and its allies galloped ahead.

By evening, the trends clearly cemented INDIA's sure win in Jharkhand, where tribal votes can make or break the chances of national parties.

"How's the josh?" the JMM's official handle posted on X, alluding to the phenomenal chase and eventual overtaking of the NDA's numbers.