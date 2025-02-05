Jeet Adani To Marry Diva Shah On Feb 7: All About The Bride And Groom

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani's son, Jeet Adani will marry Diva Jaimin Shah on Friday, February 7. Mr Adani said Jeet's wedding "will be very simple and with fully traditional ways."

The wedding is set to take place in Ahmedabad. The couple got engaged in March 2023.

All About Jeet Adani and Diva Shah

Diva Jaimin Shah is the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, who also co-owns C. Dinesh and Co. Private Limited. This renowned diamond manufacturing firm has business in Mumbai and Surat.

The company was founded by Dinesh Shah and Chinu Doshi in 1976.

Jeet and Diva got engaged on March 14, 2023, in a ceremony attended by her close friends and family friends.

Jeet Adani joined the Adani Group in 2019, after attending the University of Pennsylvania - School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He started his career in the Group CFO's office, looking at Strategic Finance, Capital Markets and Risk & Governance Policy. He is currently spearheading the Adani Airports business as well as the Adani Digital Labs.

Gautam Adani said earlier that Jeet's wedding "will be very simple and with full traditional ways".

Mr Adani said in a post on X that "Jeet and Diva have pledged to 'Mangal Seva' by providing financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to 500 newly married women with disabilities."

यह अत्यंत हर्ष का विषय है कि मेरा बेटा जीत और बहू दिवा अपने वैवाहिक जीवन की शुरुआत एक पुण्य संकल्प से कर रहे हैं।



जीत और दिवा ने प्रति वर्ष 500 दिव्यांग बहनों के विवाह में प्रत्येक बहन के लिए 10 लाख का आर्थिक सहयोग कर ‘मंगल सेवा' का संकल्प लिया है।



एक पिता के रूप में यह ‘मंगल… pic.twitter.com/tKuW2zPCUE — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 5, 2025

"As a father, this 'Mangal Seva' is a matter of immense satisfaction and good fortune for me," Mr Adani said.

Today, Jeet Adani met 21 newly married women with disabilities and their husbands to launch the 'Mangal Seva' initiative.

Mr Adani added, "Through this sacred initiative, the lives of many disabled daughters and their families will be uplifted with happiness and dignity." He blessed Jeet and Diva "to continue moving forward on this path of service."

Jeet and Diva have dedicated their wedding to highlighting causes that matter deeply to them, making the occasion a thoughtful blend of tradition, elegance, and social impact.

A key highlight of the wedding is the collaboration with celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra who has joined hands with the NGO Family of Disabled (FOD) to create custom shawls for Jeet and Diva.

'Family of Disabled' is also contributing hand-painted wedding essentials, including glassware, plates, and accessories. Chennai-based Kai Rassi is helping with digital designs that complement the hand-painted artistry.

A Shark Tank India 'Divyang Special' Episode

A special Shark Tank India 'Divyang Special' episode has been announced after Jeet Adani suggested there should be an episode centred around what we can do for entrepreneurs with disabilities and entrepreneurs working for persons with disabilities.

He said the step was taken after he visited the Mitti Cafe, which was founded by Alina Alan and has a chain of outlets across India.

"When I went to the opening of the Mitti Cafe (at the Mumbai International Airport), the smile, spark and compassion of their staff members, after all the hardships they have faced, moved me," Mr Adani said.

The cafe provides employment opportunities to adults with different physical, mental, and psychiatric abilities, particularly those from less privileged backgrounds.

Mr Adani said the Adani Group organised 'Green Talks', where individuals with disabilities, shared their life stories. He also said his grandmother, Shantaben Adani, instilled in him the values for everyone and philanthropic works.

The Adani Foundation supported Jammu and Kashmir's para-cricketer Amir Hussain Lone to build a cricket academy in his hometown, Waghama-Bijbehara, Anantnag.

The indoor facility will support underprivileged kids to pursue their dreams in sports. To bring this vision to life, the Adani Foundation has contributed Rs 67.6 lakh towards the construction of the indoor cricket academy.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)