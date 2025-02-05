Jeet Adani On How Adani Group Is Empowering Persons With Disabilities

Jeet Adani, the Director at Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group, has said that the group has mandated that about five per cent of their workforce will be persons with disabilities.

Speaking to People Group and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal during an episode of Shark Tank India 4, Mr Adani said the step was taken after he recently visited the Mitti Cafe, which was founded by Alina Alam and has a chain of outlets across India.

Mitti Cafe employs adults with physical, mental, and psychiatric disabilities, particularly from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

"When I went to the opening of the Mitti Cafe (at the Mumbai International Airport), the smile, spark and compassion of their staff members, after all the hardships they have faced, moved me," Mr Adani told Mr Mittal.

After that, we decided to mandate that 5 per cent of our workforce - across Adani Group - will be from this background, Mr Adani, the younger son of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, said.

Adani Group has about 45,000 employees, he said.

He also said the group also organised 'Green X Talks', where individuals with disabilities, shared their life stories.

Mr Adani also said his grandmother, Shantaben Adani, instilled in him the values for everyone and philanthropic works.

"She used to take me to orphanages," he told Mr Mittal.

It has become my "favourite cause" to support the persons with disabilities, he said.

He also told Mr Mittal that there should be a special episode on Share Tank India, that should be centred around what we can do for entrepreneurs with disabilities and the entrepreneurs working for the persons with disabilities.

"That is a wonderful idea," Mr Mittal responded.

