Adani Power Clocks 27.1% Sequential Surge At Rs 3,305 Crore In Q1

Adani Power on Friday reported an impressive 27.1 per cent sequential surge in the April-June quarter (Q1 FY26) at Rs 3,305 crore -- from Rs 2,599.23 crore posted in the last quarter (Q4 FY25).

Consolidated power sale volume grew by 1.6 per cent at 24.6 billion units (BU) in Q1 FY26, compared to 24.2 BU in Q1 FY25, despite a high base effect and demand disruption due to early monsoon.

The Adani Group company reported consolidated continuing total revenue for Q1 at Rs 14,167 crore compared to Rs 15,052 crore in Q1 FY25, primarily due to lower merchant tariff realisation and import coal prices year-on-year.

Consolidated continuing total revenue for Q1 FY26 stood at a similar level to Q4 FY25, despite lower volumes, due to improved merchant realisation on a sequential basis.

“Adani Power's stable financial performance this quarter is a testament to its resilience and core strengths, even in the face of variability in power demand and unpredictable weather,” said S.B. Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power Limited.

“We continue to bolster our capacity through swift project execution and strategic acquisitions, ensuring we are well-prepared for future growth on our path to 30 Giga Watts (GW) by 2030. By securing critical equipment like Ultra-supercritical boilers, turbines, and generators ahead of schedule, we're reinforcing our competitive edge and supporting India's growing energy needs,” he added.

The consolidated operating capacity grew from 15,250 MW in Q1 FY25 to 17,550 MW in Q1 FY26 on account of the acquisition of the 1,200 MW Moxie Power Generation Ltd, 600 MW Korba Power Limited and 500 MW Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station. It has further grown to 18,150 MW in July 2025 upon completion of the acquisition of the 600 MW Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd.

Power demand was affected by an early monsoon in Q1 FY26, in comparison to the demand surge witnessed in Q1 FY25 due to a heat wave phenomenon.

“Our commitment to sustainability and operational excellence remains unwavering, as we strive to deliver reliable, affordable power that drives the nation's progress,” said Khyalia.

