Will Jeet Adani's Wedding Be A Celeb Maha Kumbh? What Gautam Adani Said

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, attended the Maha Kumbh festival today with his wife, Priti Adani, and elder son Karan Adani in Prayagraj. At the event, Mr Adani said his youngest son, Jeet Adani, will get married on February 7.

"Jeet's marriage is on 7th February. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and with fully traditional ways," Mr Adani said to a question asked by the media about his son's marriage.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | On his son Jeet Adani's marriage, Adani Group chairman, Gautam Adani says, "Jeet's marriage is on 7th February. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and with full traditional ways..." pic.twitter.com/CebEZ4q14i — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2025

Mr Adani was asked whether Jeet Adani's wedding would be a "Maha Kumbh of celebrities", to which he said, "Bilkul nahi hoga" (No, it won't be).

Jeet Adani joined the Adani Group in 2019, after attending the University of Pennsylvania - School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He started his career in the Group CFO's office, looking at Strategic Finance, Capital Markets and Risk & Governance Policy. He is currently spearheading the Adani Airports business as well as the Adani Digital Labs.

Today, Gautam Adani, his wife, Priti Adani, who is the Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, and son, Karan Adani, the Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), offered prayers at Triveni Sangam. At this point, the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

Mr Adani also visited the camp of the ISKCON temple at the fair and helped cook Mahaprasad (sacred meals).

The Adani Group and ISKCON or the International Society for Krishna Consciousness have joined hands to serve meals to devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13.

The Mahaprasad will be offered for the entire duration of the fair, scheduled to end on February 26.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)