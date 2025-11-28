JEE Aspirant, 17, Jumps To Death In Faridabad Over Exam Stress

A 17-year-old girl preparing for the JEE Main allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of Ador Society in Sector 88, Greater Faridabad, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, preliminary investigation has revealed that the girl was suffering from depression for some time.

The reason for the suicide is, prima facie, stress from competitive exams, they said, adding that the police have not recovered any suicide note.

Police said the girl lived with her family on the third floor of the society. Her father is working in a private company and based in Kolkata.

On Wednesday evening, when her mother and younger brother were not home, the girl took the elevator from the third floor to the tenth floor and then jumped to her death, police said.

The fall was heard by the security guard at the society's gate who rushed to the spot and saw the girl lying in a pool of blood. He informed the family, who rushed her to a private hospital where she was declared dead, they added.

According to the police, during investigation, it was found that the girl had passed the board exam for 12th grade last year with 95 per cent marks.

She then took the JEE Main, but could not make the cut. This caused her significant stress. When her parents found out about this, they took her for treatment at a Delhi hospital, they added.

"The student had been undergoing treatment for depression for quite some time. She was stressed about not being able to clear the JEE pre-main exams and was preparing for it again. The body has been handed over to the family after postmortem examination," a senior police officer said.

