21-Year-Old Student Allegedly Jumps To Death From Building In Mumbai

A passerby saw the student lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to the hospital. (Representational)

A 21-year-old physiotherapy student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building in Mumbai's Dadar on Monday, the police said.

Omkar Mahesh Thakur, went to the terrace of ''Kohinoor Tower'' in Dadar, around 3.30 am and jumped from there, a police official said.

A passerby saw him lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Omkar Thakur, who lived in an apartment on the building's fifth floor, was studying physiotherapy at the KEM Hospital in Parel. He was in the last year of the course, he said.

The police are questioning the student's friends and colleagues to ascertain the cause of his suicide. An accidental death report was registered and a probe was underway, he said.