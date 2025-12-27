15-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide At Home, Family Claims Harassment At School

The father of a 15-year-old schoolgirl in Uttar Pradesh has blamed the school administration and two teachers for his daughter's suicide, alleging constant "mental harassment and public humiliation."

This incident once again highlights the increasing mental pressure on students and the need for sensitive handling in schools. The Class 10 student, Kanishka Solanki, died by suicide by jumping off the eighth floor of her home in Greater Noida West on Monday.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. No suicide note was recovered during the initial investigation. While initial reports cited academic pressure and mental stress as possible causes, the case has now taken a new turn.

The girl's father, Ravi Ranjan, has levelled serious allegations against the Gagan Public School administration and filed a police complaint. The family claims that on December 22, Kanishka inadvertently took her mobile phone to school, for which she was severely reprimanded and mentally harassed by teachers in the classroom. After returning home, she remained withdrawn before retreating to her room.

"The administration of Gagan Public School, along with class teacher Poonam Dubey and teacher Tapas, had been mentally harassing my daughter for quite some time. They repeatedly humiliated her in front of other students and subjected her to unnecessary mental pressure," the father stated in his complaint.

He further alleged, "Last Monday, I was called to the school and humiliated; I was called careless. All of this was said in front of my daughter, which deeply hurt her and caused her immense emotional distress. Distressed by the harsh and inhumane behaviour, my daughter gave up. The teachers involved and the school administration are directly responsible for my child's death."

Meanwhile, Parul Sardana, the principal of Gagan Public School, stated that the allegations are completely false, underlining that no child is subjected to mental harassment at the institution.

Police officials say the case is currently being investigated and they are questioning family members.