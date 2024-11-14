'Jawahar of India': Congress Pays Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru On His Birth Anniversary

Congress paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on the occasion of his 135th birth anniversary.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the occasion of his 135th birth anniversary.

Calling the former PM, the "Jawahar of India," Rahul Gandhi said that India will always remain on the "democratic, progressive, fearless, visionary, inclusive" values of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Rahul Gandhi posted on X, "Respectful salutations to the father of modern India, creator of institutions, first Prime Minister of India, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his birth anniversary. Democratic, progressive, fearless, visionary, inclusive - these values of the 'Jawahar of India' are our ideals and the pillars of Hindustan and will always remain so.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to the nation's first Prime Minister and remembered his "unprecedented contribution" towards the country.

Remembering former PM Nehru, Mr Kharge called him the "architect of Modern India" and said that he was the one who took India from "zero to the peak."

In a social media post on X, Mr Kharge wrote, "There should be unity of mind and heart, there should be a feeling of living together..." ~ Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru On the 135th birth anniversary of the "Jawahar of India", the one who took India from zero to the peak, the architect of modern India, the one who made India a developing country in scientific, economic, industrial and various fields, the one who constantly gave the message of 'unity in diversity' to the country, the fearless sentinel of democracy and our source of inspiration, we remember his unprecedented contribution to the country."

On this occasion, Mr Kharge on his social media handle X also shared an excerpt from 'The Discovery of India', a book written by former PM Nehru.

Paying "respectful salutations" to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that he was the one who always taught the public to be "fearless' and "serve selflessly," while on the other hand, he kept the public supreme at every stage of nation building.

"Fear is the root of all evil in the world." When we achieved independence after decades of struggle and innumerable sacrifices, even then there were people who used to play politics of scaring and misleading the innocent public. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji strongly opposed them and told the common people - "Do not be afraid!" People who spread fear among the public cannot be true representatives of the public. Public servants stand in the forefront with their heads held high so that people can live without fear. Pandit Nehru always taught the public to be fearless and serve selflessly, while on the other hand he kept the public supreme at every stage of nation-building. Respectful salute to the creator of modern India," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted on X.

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. He became the Prime Minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

