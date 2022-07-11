Kashmir Man Arrested Over Threats To Mumbai Girl Over Social Media Post

He has been remanded in police custody for three days and further probe was underway. (Representational)

A man was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly issuing death and sexual threats to a 15-year-old girl after she posted a video expressing her views on the June 28 killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur in Rajasthan, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Fayyaz Ahmed Bhatt (30) was arrested on Sunday from Badgam in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of police in the Union Territory, the VP Road police station official said.

"The girl received calls and Whatsapp messages containing death and sexual threats from three numbers on July 1, after which her parents lodged a complaint the next day," he said.

A special team of Mumbai police arrested Bhatt and charged him under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

He has been remanded in police custody for three days and further probe was underway.

Kanhaiya Lal was killed with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop on June 28 by two persons who claimed they were avenging an insult to Islam. The National Investigation Agency has arrested seven persons so far in the case.

