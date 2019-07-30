J&K Governor Rejects Rumours Over Special Status, Says 'No Order Valid'

"Everything is fine, everything is normal (in Jammu and Kashmir)," Governor Satya Pal Malik said

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik today said people should not pay heed to rumours of any major decision on the special status of the state as "everything is normal".

"A lot of rumours are spread here. Do not pay any heed to them. Everything is fine, everything is normal," Governor Malik said when asked about the several orders appearing on social media about the possibility of a prolonged law and order situation in Kashmir valley.

The Governor said the orders that appeared the social media in recent days were not valid.

"No order is valid. If someone catches a sneeze in Lal Chowk, by the time it reaches Governor House, it is projected as a bomb blast," he added.

Kashmir valley has been on the edge for the past week after the centre decided to send 100 companies of additional Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) to the valley, giving rise to speculations that the BJP-led union government might repeal Article 35-A of the Constitution that provides for special residency and job rights to the people of the state.

Over the past three days, several orders issued by state government officials and some central government departments had further fuelled speculations that a major decision on Jammu and Kashmir was likely coming.

While a Railway Protection Force officer had issued an order asking employees to stock up rations for four months in view of prediction of deteriorating law and order situation, the Senior Superintendent of Police of Srinagar directed five zonal senior police officers in the city to collect details of all the mosques and their management committees, and submit them immediately.

While the Railway Protection Force officer was transferred on Monday, the senior police officer said collecting information about mosques was part of routine policing.

