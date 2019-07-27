After Ajit Doval Returns From Kashmir, Centre Moves 10,000 Troops To J&K

Sources say troops are being airlifted from various parts of the country to Jammu and Kashmir

In a massive security build-up to strengthen anti-terrorist operations, the centre is moving 10,000 troops of the paramilitary forces to Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision to send the troops came after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval returned from a two-day visit to Kashmir valley. Sources said he met senior officers and reviewed the law and order situation in the state that's still under the President's rule.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police Dilbag Singh said they have already requisitioned for these troops for deployment in north Kashmir.

An order issued by the Home Ministry says the additional forces are being deployed to strengthen "counter insurgent grid" as well as maintaining law and order in Kashmir.

Sources say the troops are being airlifted from various parts of the country to Jammu and Kashmir.

"There are less troops in north Kashmir and that's why we need additional forces. 100 companies have been airlifted and that's what we had asked for," said Dilbag Singh. A company has around 100 troops each.

Recently, around 40,000 additional central paramilitary forces were brought in for Amarnath Yatra security.

On February 24, around 100 companies of central paramilitary forces were airlifted and deployed in the valley. The government had said the troops were deployed for the Lok Sabha election held in April and May. It was followed by a ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and a major crackdown on its leaders and supporters in the state.

Dilbag Singh said any other motive attributed to the troop induction is only speculation.

