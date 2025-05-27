Omar Abdullah Cycles On Pahalgam Streets, Assures People Of Tourism Revival

In a show of resilience, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday cycled on the streets of Pahalgam, alongside his two sons Zamir and Zahir, and interacted with people assuring them of revival of tourism.

This outing comes just over a month after the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, in the hill resort.

The family's cycling tour, spanning 2.5 kms, from a hotel to the base camp for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra followed a special cabinet meeting led by CM Abdullah.

The event aimed to convey a clear message that the government will not be cowed by such acts of terrorism.

The 38-day Amarnath Yatra, which leads to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave housing a naturally formed ice-shivlingam, is set to commence on July 3. Pilgrims can choose between the traditional 48-km route from Pahalgam in Anantnag district or the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Following the deadly April 22 attack, the tourism sector in Kashmir has faced significant challenges, with Pahalgam experiencing a drastic decline in visitors.

However, CM Abdullah's cycling initiative has garnered positive attention from local tourism stakeholders who viewed it as a vital step towards rebuilding confidence among potential tourists.

"This is a welcome gesture from the CM Abdullah family, and we are hopeful that the chief minister's efforts will contribute to the revival of tourism in the valley," said Amir, a local hotelier.

He noted that the recent attack had cast a shadow over the region, leading to mass cancellations by prospective visitors.

"Despite the difficulties, we remain optimistic about a resurgence in tourism in Pahalgam and beyond in the coming months," he added.

During the cycling trip, the chief minister also made several stops and interacted with the locals as well as the tourists who were there at the hill resort besides posing for a selfie.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)