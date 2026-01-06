"Fight Bangladesh Government, Not Cricketer": Omar Abdullah On IPL Player Row

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has strongly criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for directing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to remove Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rehman from their squad. Abdullah questioned the decision, saying it was unfair to target the player and that it would affect the World Cup.

"Fight with the Bangladeshi government, not the cricketer," Abdullah said, daring the Government of India to take a bold stance like the US did in Venezuela. "What is the player's fault? By removing him, you think the situation in Bangladesh will improve?" he asked.

Abdullah also highlighted the good relations between India and Bangladesh, saying, "What harm did the people of Bangladesh do to us? Our relations with Bangladesh were fine. Bangladesh didn't spread terrorism in our country."

KKR bought Mustafizur for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL auction, but later released him from the team after instructions from the BCCI. The decision was made following violence against members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh in December.

Thereafter, the Government of Bangladesh issued an immediate ban on the telecast of the IPL across the country. Bangladesh's sports ministry also instructed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to seek shifting of the country's T20 World Cup league games from India to Sri Lanka, as there are "concerns about players' safety".

While talking to the media earlier, Abdullah accused the BJP of communalising sports, drawing parallels with the past. "When there were more Muslims in the J&K football team for the Santosh Trophy, they had objections. But when there are fewer Muslims in the cricket team, they have no problem. We watch sports as a game, but they see religion in the game."

Reacting to a question about senior BJP leader Sham Lal Sharma's demand for separate statehood for Jammu, Abdullah mocked the BJP's decision to make Ladakh a Union Territory (UT), saying it had ruined the region's prospects. "By making Ladakh a UT, they've ruined Ladakh's prospects. Their politics have failed. Now they have nothing left. That is why they have started talking about separate statehood for Jammu," he said.

Abdullah strongly reacted to the Sangharsh Samiti's decision to protest against the allocation of more seats to Muslim students in Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College. He said the students who worked hard to get admission didn't owe anyone a favour and shouldn't be made to study in a politicised environment. "I want the Ministry of Health to arrange for these students to study in another medical college. Better to close this medical college where they've politicised the selection process," he said.