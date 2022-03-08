Jailed Class 12 Girl, Escorted By Cops, Gives Exam In Madhya Pradesh

The student was taken to the exam centre in a police vehicle at 8 am

A Class 12 student in Madhya Pradesh's Guna was brought out from jail to give the board exam. A police team escorted her and came to the exam centre.

The student was arrested after she and her family members thrashed a 35-year-old man for allegedly molesting her.

She was taken to the exam centre in a police vehicle at 8 am. The police kept guard outside the hall. After the test, they took her back to jail.

In February last year, a 35-year-old man was tied up and thrashed in Guna and the video of the assault had gone viral.

The girl's family allegedly dragged him out, tied him and beat him with sticks, as his wife and son pleaded to let him go. Her family alleged that their 35-year-old neighbour had sexually harassed the Class 12 student. They had also filed a police complaint.

He was arrested 11 months ago and was later released on bail. Ever since coming out of bail, the father of two children alleged continued to harass the girl. His family denied the allegations and said the girl's family wanted to force them out of the house and the neighbourhood.

The student's grandfather said 11 people were named in the First Information Report, or FIR, and some people who were not remotely connected with the incident were also named as accused for thrashing the man.

"They have political patronage. That's why he was out on bail. Had we gone to the police again, we felt our daughter would not be safe again. All we want is that our daughter gets justice," the grandfather said.

The accused was admitted to hospital after the thrashing. His wife denied the allegations against him. "They kept hitting my husband for two hours. I saved him and called the police... Hundreds had gathered there, but they did nothing," she said.

Guna senior police officer Rajiv Kumar Mishra said that a year ago a case of molestation was filed against the accused and he was arrested. "He has been accused of sexually harassing the girl again. But this time the case was not reported to the police, and her family took the law into their hands. We acted as per the law," Mr Mishra.