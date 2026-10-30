Jail-Linked Terror Finance Module Busted By J&K Police, 10 Arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted a jail-linked terror financing module run by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy The Resistance Front (TRF) in Shopian district of South Kashnir and arrested 10 terror associates in this connection, police said.

A deep-dive investigation into suspicious financial networks linked to terror activities led police to analyse a web of online transactions made through various payment platforms, unravelling money trails hidden across multiple layers.

The probe has uncovered a larger network of operatives who were raising and routing funds for terrorists and their associates lodged in different jails.

The arrested have been identified as Owais Shafi Naikoo of Saidpora Bala, Shopian; Tajamul Ahmad Shah of Rawalpora, Shopian; Moiz Iqbal of Chitragam Kalan; Imdad Yousuf Ganie of Chitragam Kalan; Saqib Zahoor Wani of Murran, Pulwama; Aamir Ahmad Ganie, of Armolah, Pulwama; Firdous Thokar of Nadigund, Trenz; Liyaqat Nazir Lone of Murran, Pulwama; Mohd Hanief of Check Haria, Kathua and Kaju of Check Haria, Kathua.

Initial investigation has revealed that unlike routine funding for ground operatives, this module was specifically pooling resources to sustain active terrorists and high-value terror associates lodged in different jails.

Police said the operatives were secretly collecting money from the general public under false pretences - from small donations to large sums - and then routing it through layered channels to fuel LeT/TRF activities.

A significant chunk of the money, police said, was being used to provide prison logistics, primarily to purchase and smuggle smartphones inside jails.

The smuggled phones were meant to keep jailed operational commanders connected with handlers outside, enabling them to continue directing terror operations from behind bars.

Further investigation is underway to trace additional financial linkages, map the wider network and identify other individuals involved in the module. More arrests are expected, police added.