Jagdeep Dhankar Slams "Outside Narratives" In Speech To Defence Trainees

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday addressed the 2024 batch of Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) officer trainees at the Vice-President's Enclave, delivering a forceful speech underlining India's sovereign decision-making and civilisational ethos.

"Don't be guided by narratives outside. All decisions in this country as a sovereign nation are taken by its leadership," he said, in what appeared to be a veiled dig at sections of the opposition parties who are questioning the current dispensation, citing US President Trump's claim that his intervention led to the ceasefire between India-Pakistan conflict.

Referring to 'Operation Sindoor' - military retaliation carried out by Indian Security Forces in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack- VP Dhankhar said the mission was not over but had been "brought to a temporary conclusion" after delivering a strong message to terror elements in Bahawalpur and Muridke.

"Some people ask why it was stopped. We are a nation that believes in peace and non-violence... the land of Buddha, Mahavira, and Gandhi," he added.

In a speech that spanned themes of governance, youth aspirations, national security, and cultural pride, he called for greater awareness among the younger generation of India's democratic journey and global standing.

He emphasised that while India is a member of the global comity of nations and engages diplomatically, "there is no power on the planet that can dictate to India how to handle its affairs."

His statements assume significance as several Western nations have questioned India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine war and have threatened to impose sanctions as India continues to import oil from Russia.

Touching on India's transformation over the past decade, the Vice President hailed achievements in rural development, infrastructure, and digital connectivity. "People of my generation never believed there would be a toilet in every house, a gas connection, internet access, or world-class trains," he said, asserting that 'Viksit Bharat' is not a dream but an ongoing reality.

In a sharp critique of the rising commercialisation of education, he questioned the spectacle of coaching centre advertisements. "This is not Bharat. We cannot have commodification. We must return to the spirit of the Gurukul," he said, urging youth to break out of silos and embrace broader opportunities.

Calling India's demographic dividend "a global envy," he urged the officer trainees to commit themselves to nation-building while upholding India's ancient legacy and sustainable vision for the future.

