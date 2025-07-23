"<i>Dal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai</i>": Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Expresses Scepticism Over Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation

Congress chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday expressed scepticism over the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President, suggesting that there's something not quite right with his decision.

Speaking to the media, Mr Kharge reiterated that the government should put forward the reasons behind Dhankhar's resignation.

"The government should answer why he resigned. I can see 'dal mein kuch kaala hai.' His health is fine. He used to defend RSS and BJP always. Who and what is behind his resignation should be known to the country," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Earlier today, Congress MP and Deputy Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on Dhankhar's resignation, alleging that the Prime Minister's comments highlighted the political nature of the resignation.

In a post on X, Mr Gogoi wrote, "The dignity of a Constitutional post should be maintained both in it's role of a Presiding Officer and in it's resignation. PM Modi's tweet has revealed the political nature of the resignation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar good health.

"Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice".

BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, a member of the panel of vice-chairpersons, informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday about the acceptance of Dhankhar's resignation.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has, wide its notification, conveyed resignation of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar under 67A of the Constitution with immediate effect," he said, amid din in the House.

Opposition leaders have expressed surprise over Dhankhar's decision and said there "are far deeper reasons" for his resignation. The resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Vice President is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote. Voting in such elections is by secret ballot.

The Electoral College to elect a person to the office of the Vice-President consists of all members of both Houses of Parliament.

An election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiry of the term of office of Vice-President is completed before the expiry of the term. In case a vacancy arises by reason of death, resignation, removal or otherwise, the election to fill that vacancy is held as soon as possible after the occurrence. The person so elected is entitled to hold office for a full term of five years from the date he enters office.

