Jagannath Temple To Enforce A Dress Code For Devotees From January 1

The 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri will enforce a dress code for devotees from January 1, an official said on Monday. The decision was taken at the 'Niti' sub-committee meeting after a few people were found in the temple in "indecent" dresses, he said.

"It is our responsibility to maintain the dignity and sanctity of the temple. Unfortunately, some people have been found visiting the temple without caring about the religious sentiments of others," said Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief Ranjan Kumar Das.

"Some people were found in the temple wearing torn jeans pants, sleeveless dresses and half-pants, as if they were strolling on the sea beach or a park. The temple is the abode of God, not a place for entertainment," he said.

The kind of dresses to be allowed will soon be decided, he added.

"The dress code will be strictly enforced inside the temple from January 1, 2024. Security personnel deployed at 'Singha Dwar' of the temple, and Pratihari servitors inside the temple have been assigned the responsibility to enforce the code," Mr Das said.

The temple administration will start creating awareness about the dress code among the devotees from Tuesday, he said.

People wearing half-plants, shorts, torn jeans, skirts, and sleeveless dresses will not be allowed entry into the temple, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)