Jacqueline Fernandez Denies Charges In Rs 200 Crore Extortion Racket Case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday denied all charges against her in the Patiala House Court in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Rs 200 crore extortion racket involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Fernandez personally appeared before the court as it formally framed charges in the case being probed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The actor denied the allegations against her and told the court she would face trial.

Apart from Jacqueline Fernandez, the accused in the case include Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, and several others.

The case stems from an alleged Rs 200 crore extortion racket, with the Enforcement Directorate accusing Fernandez of receiving gifts and benefits allegedly linked to proceeds of crime.

The Bollywood actress has been in legal trouble with regard to Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Ever since the case came to light, the actress has maintained that she was a victim of Sukesh's deception and had no role in the alleged scam

In an earlier hearing on Saturday, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma of the Patiala House Court directed that charges be framed against all accused in the case. While discussing Jacqueline's alleged role, the court remarked, "She was in connivance with Sukesh Chandrasekhar to conceal the use of proceeds of crime (POC)."

Explaining the basis for framing charges, ASJ Sharma stated, "I conclude that prima facie there is sufficient material on record, raising a strong suspicion that the accused Jacqueline Fernandez committed the offence under section 3 of PMLA, punishable under section 4 of PMLA."

According to the court, Jacqueline is accused of receiving gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore from Sukesh Chandrasekhar even after being informed about his criminal antecedents by co-accused Pinky Irani and Leepakshi Ellawadi. Investigators have further alleged that $172,000 (over Rs 1.4 crore) was transferred to the foreign bank account of her sister, Geraldine J Walker, while Australian $26,000 (over Rs 10 lakh) was deposited into the account of her brother, Warren J Fernandez.