Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Rahul Gandhi Meet To Discuss Fake News

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to talk about fake news

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Monday met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and discussed various steps the social network was taking to curb the spread of fake news and boost healthy conversation on its platform.

"Jack Dorsey, the Co-Founder and CEO of Twitter dropped in to chat this morning. Twitter has grown into the most dominant 'conversation' platform globally. Jack explained some of the steps being taken to keep those conversations healthy and measures being taken to tackle the menace of fake news," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

The micro-blogging platform, that has 336 million users globally, is working hard to increase the collective health, openness and civility of dialogue on its platform.

Jack Dorsey, who arrived in India on his maiden visit last week, also met the Dalai Lama over the weekend, calling him an "amazing teacher".

"Thank you for not actually pulling out my nose ring, despite a lot of painful effort," he tweeted after meeting the Dalai Lama.

Thank you @DalaiLama. You're an amazing teacher.



Also: thank you for not actually pulling out my nose ring, despite a lot of painful effort. pic.twitter.com/fEYtui5EY0 - jack (@jack) November 10, 2018

Mr Dorsey was also expected to meet information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in the wake of the growing criticism over Twitter's role in the spread of misinformation and fake news as India faces assembly polls in five states ahead of the general elections next year.