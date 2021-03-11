No Rise In Terrorism, Number Of Anti-Terror Ops Increasing: J&K Police

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter today in Anantnag, the police said (Representational)

Assuring that there is no rise in terrorism, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that the security forces have increased the number of anti-terrorist operations.

"Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kadipura village in Anantnag. They looked like local terrorists. Militancy isn't rising, the number of anti-terrorist operations are rising," said IGP Kashmir.

He further said that information was received Wednesday afternoon that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were hiding in the Kadipura village.

"Police, Indian Army and CRPF jointly started the initial firing yesterday and the operation was halted in the night. We again resumed the firing today in the early morning in which two terrorists were killed," he added.

On Tuesday, Al-Badr chief Ganie Khwaja was killed while two terrorists managed to escape during an encounter in Sopore.

