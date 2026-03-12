"It Is Like Auctions": Electric Stove Demand Goes Through The Roof Amid LPG Crisis

Amid the ongoing LPG shortage, electric stoves and induction cooktops are witnessing an unprecedented surge in demand across Mumbai, with retailers saying that stocks are vanishing within hours as both restaurants and households scramble for alternatives.

Storekeepers say that sales that would normally take a month have been completed within just three days, leaving many outlets with empty shelves and forcing buyers to compete with each other for the remaining stock.

Ali Asgar Saria of Saria Stove Depot says the situation on the ground has been chaotic, with customers rushing to buy whatever appliances are available. "People are scrambling to get whatever they can. We are recommending that they buy whatever is available because the situation is extremely chaotic," he said.

According to Saria, the scale of demand has been unprecedented in his nearly four decades in the business. "Whatever we usually sell in one month, we have already sold three times that in just two days, and that too only for commercial purposes. We are already out of stock," he said, adding that suppliers are now quoting prices three to three-and-a-half times higher than before.

With restaurants unable to shut operations due to staff and operational costs, Saria says the pressure will ultimately fall on customers. "Hotels can't shut because they employ people. There will be cuts in profits, but the end consumer will suffer the most. In a metro city like Mumbai, a lot of people depend on eating out," he said.

Retailers say the surge in demand has created bidding-like situations among buyers. Rohitash from Knew Electric Trading Company says the spike began almost immediately after news of the gas shortage spread.

"The demand shot up as soon as the news about gas came in. It's been chaotic since then. We are trying to keep the prices fair, but the demand is off the roof," he said. "It's almost like an auction. If one person agrees to buy at a certain price, another customer is willing to pay more."

He added that stocks from major appliance brands have tightened significantly. "As we speak, there is hardly any stock available. Everything is getting sold out quickly," he said, noting that coil-based electric stoves and induction cooktops are among the most sought-after products.

Shop workers say customers have been lining up since morning, only to leave disappointed due to limited supplies. "The line has been here for two to three days. People are worried because there are not enough items," a salesman said, adding that enquiries are pouring in from other cities as well.

"We are getting calls from Pune, Bengaluru and other places in the south. We had no idea such a situation would come up, so we didn't increase our stock," he said.

Retailers also warn that prices may continue to rise if the supply chain pressure persists. "The entire machinery is charging more, so even we have to increase prices," the salesman added.

Many traders say the sudden rush reminds them of past panic-driven buying. Rohitash compared the situation to 1998, when an unexpected cold wave in Mumbai triggered a similar surge in demand for heaters.

However, traders say the current situation will remain volatile until LPG supplies return to normal, leaving consumers and businesses to rely on electric alternatives for the time being.