Get Cylinders Or Cut Menu: Family's Tough Choice As Iran War Hits Weddings

The growing tensions between the US, Iran, and Israel have begun to affect local households and the wedding season. A severe shortage of commercial gas cylinders in Nashik is now impacing several ceremonies, including a wedding in the Belsare family scheduled for March 14.

While the mehendi ceremony for the bride, Khushboo, is taking place, the family is gripped by anxiety rather than joy. The venue owner recently informed the bride's father that the establishment cannot provide the necessary fuel for catering. The family has been given an ultimatum: they must either arrange for five commercial cylinders themselves or reduce the food menu and guest plates.

The shortage, triggered by global fuel supply disruptions and panic buying, has left the family with a difficult choice. They must now decide whether to scale back the celebration at home or continue a desperate search for cylinders across the city just 48 hours before the wedding.

With commercial gas supplies hitting a roadblock across the district, many other families in Nashik are facing similar logistical hurdles as the wedding season reaches its peak.

Meanwhile, the government said on Wednesday that there has been a 25 per cent increase in the production of cooking gas, and there is no need for panic buying amid reports of hotels and restaurants shutting down across the country due to the shortage of commercial LPG. The government has prioritised LPG for domestic use.

Sujata Sharma, the Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), of the Petroleum Ministry, said the country used to get 60 per cent of its LPG requirement from abroad, of which 90 per cent used to come through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been shut by Iran amid the war with the US and Israel.

It is panic booking that is making the crisis appear serious, Sharma said, advising against "rush booking".

"To prevent arbitrary diversions at the distribution level, we are ensuring delivery through a One-Time Delivery Code. The LPG cylinder rebooking has been extended from 21 to 25 days," she added.

A committee has been named to handle the LPG situation and develop a diversion plan accordingly.

(With inputs from Prajal Kulkarni)