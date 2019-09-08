ISRO Spirit Has Gripped Nation: PM Narendra Modi In Haryana

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister said that there is no such thing as failure.

Praising Chandrayaan 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the moon mission "brought the country together" adding that the "ISRO spirit has gripped the nation".

"At 1:50 am on Sept 7, the entire nation was sitting in front of televisions to watch the Chandrayaan mission. In those 100 seconds, I witnessed how an incident awakened the entire country and tied the nation together. Like we talk about sportsman spirit, it's ISRO spirit now," the Prime Minister said in a public rally in Haryana's Rohtak.

PM Modi retweeted tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi's tweet and said, "For champions like @isro and our sportspersons, there is no such thing as failure. There is only learning."

The sports fraternity has praised scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation for their efforts on India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2.

"Congrats ISRO.. this will only make you hungrier to get there faster .. the country is proud of you. Jai Hind," Mahesh Bhupathi had tweeted on Saturday.

ISRO on September 7 lost communication with Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 2 moments before it was scheduled to make a soft-landing on the South Pole region of the moon.

Earlier today, ISRO chief K Sivan told news agency ANI that the Lander has been located but no communication with it has been established yet.

The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter on September 2. After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14.

The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

