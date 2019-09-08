Chandrayaan Lander Found On Moon, Trying To Establish Contact: ISRO Chief

On Saturday, K Sivan had said efforts will continue to establish communication with lander.

Chandrayaan 2 lunar lander Vikram has been located on the moon's surface and the ground station is working to establish contact, ISRO chief K Sivan told news agency ANI today. ISRO had lost contact with Vikram on Saturday morning while the lander was attempting a historic soft landing near the south pole of the moon.

"We've found the location of lander Vikram on lunar surface and orbiter has clicked a thermal image of the lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon," Mr Sivan said.

Chandrayaan 2 began its journey on July 22 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The Rs. 1,000-crore mission, which cost only 1/20th of Hollywood blockbuster 'Avengers: Endgame', was expected to help India make space history by making the country only the fourth - after the United States, Russia and China - to achieve the feat.

The mission had been scheduled to launch a week earlier but the launch was aborted less than an hour before lift-off after a technical glitch.

With input from ANI

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.