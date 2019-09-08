'Clear Whom Haryana Will Bless': PM Modi Launches State Election Campaign

PM Modi addressed poll rally in Rohtak today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the BJP's election campaign in Haryana, sying "It is clear who Haryana will bless in the coming days". Thanking the state for its support during the Lok Sabha election, he said, "To get 55% vote is a great sign of people's support and trust. It is a great honour. The people of Haryana have given more than I asked for".

Showcasing the achievements of the Manoharlal Khattar government, he said, "In the last five years, Haryana has seen state, centre double engine advantage. Projects worth 25,000 crore are being worked upon in the state. Of these, projects worth Rs 2000 crore have already been launched".





