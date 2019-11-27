PM Modi Congratulates ISRO On Cartosat-3 Satellite Launch

PM Modi congratulated the entire ISRO team on yet another successful launch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO on Wednesday for the successful launch of Cartosat-3 satellite.

"I heartily congratulate the entire ISRO team on yet another successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellite and over a dozen nano satellites of USA," he tweeted.

CARTOSAT-3 is a third generation agile advanced satellite having high resolution imaging capability.

"The advanced Cartosat-3 will augment our high resolution imaging capability. ISRO has once again made the nation proud!", the PM said.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday successfully injected into orbit its earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 commercial nano satellites from the United States.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan described the launch as a "wonderful success".

With cloudy skies in the back ground, the 44.4 metre tall PSLV C47 rocket lifted off at 9.28 am from the second launch pad at this spaceport here.

CARTOSAT-3, India's most complex and advanced earth imaging satellite built so far, was placed into orbit 17 minutes and 46 seconds after lift-off, the immediate mission after Chandrayaan 2, where the lander crashed while making a soft descent on the lunar surface on September 7.

All the 13 nano satellites from the US were released into the orbit at 26 minutes and 56 seconds after liftoff, ISRO said.

