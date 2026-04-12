Tributes Pour In For Ali Khamenei At Iran Culture House In Delhi

A commemorative programme was organised at the Iran Culture House in the national capital on the 40th day after the death of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The event witnessed participation from several prominent political leaders, diplomats, and members of various communities, drawing a large gathering of attendees who came to pay tribute.

The programme reflected a multi-community presence, with individuals from different organisations and social groups in attendance. Photographs of schoolgirls killed in the Meenab school incident were also displayed during the event, adding a solemn dimension to the gathering.

Representative of the former Supreme Leader in India, Hakim Elahi, addressed the gathering and described the occasion as a moment of remembrance and reflection. He said that forty days had passed since the "martyrdom" of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling him a leader who dedicated his life to humanity, justice, and truth. Elahi added that the gathering symbolised the unity and compassion shown by people in India, stating that such solidarity reflected shared values of humanity, dignity, and peace. He further said that moments in history often transcend words and that the response from the people demonstrated moral courage and brotherhood.

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also addressed the gathering, stating that the message emerging from the event was one of standing firm on principles. He said the teachings associated with the leader being remembered would remain significant for humanity and emphasised the importance of sovereignty, security, and cultural integrity for nations. Naqvi noted that people from across communities, both in person and online, had come together to pay tribute.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid, while addressing the audience, spoke about the broader message of the occasion. He said the life and "martyrdom" of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei offered lessons on courage, conviction, and sacrifice. Khurshid added that the gathering served as both a remembrance of his passing and a celebration of his life, highlighting themes of dignity, faith, and unwavering determination in the face of death.

The event concluded with participants reiterating themes of peace, justice, and shared humanitarian values, as attendees paid their respects in a solemn atmosphere.