Is Congress Politicising Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal Case? Siddaramaiah Says...

File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Denying charges that Congress is politicising the alleged obscene video scandal involving Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that his government is simply "amplifying the voices of victims."

Accused by the BJP of pursuing "appeasement politics" through Muslim reservation, Mr Siddaramaiah spoke to the news agency IANS ahead of phase three of the Lok Sabha elections that will see voting taking place in 14 constituencies in the state on May 7.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Is Congress politicising the Prajwal Revanna case ahead of the third phase of polls?

Mr Siddaramaiah: Our commitment to justice for the victims should not be misconstrued as politicising the issue. We are not levying baseless or false allegations, we are simply amplifying the voices of the women who suffered at the hands of Prajwal Revanna. It is the BJP that endorsed his candidature and facilitated his evasion of accountability. How can our efforts to expose their complicity be considered politicising the matter?

BJP has slammed Congress for indulging in appeasement politics. Your take on this?

Mr Siddaramaiah: We do not engage in appeasement politics. Our approach is centred around inclusive development and equitable distribution of resources. Every community in our country should benefit from our nation's progress. Our schemes are designed for everyone, not just one or two specific communities. Regrettably, the BJP consistently resorts to this narrative during elections. They aim to divide people along caste and religious lines to garner votes by fostering fear. If they were to focus solely on development issues, they would not secure a single vote.

Questions have been raised over the way the Neha Hiremath murder case has been handled, and the state government being accused of hushing up matters.

Mr Siddaramaiah: We have not compromised in our handling of the Neha Hiremath murder case. We are closely monitoring the situation, and justice will be served. This was a tragic incident, and understandably, it is profoundly challenging for her parents to come to terms with their loss. The entire state shares their sorrow. Rest assured, the perpetrator will receive no immunity.

BJP has been asking for the reason for not projecting Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate.

Mr Siddaramaiah: The Congress party is committed to a model of collective leadership, focusing on decisions that prioritise the nation's best interests. Our leadership, alongside Members of Parliament and leaders from the INDIA bloc, will collaboratively determine our Prime Ministerial candidate at the appropriate time -- when we are in the position to form a government.

Congress is in the line of fire for issues like inheritance tax, Muslim reservation, and redistribution of wealth. BJP has said that the party's intentions are very dangerous.

Mr Siddaramaiah: All I can say is that the BJP leaders have mastered the art of misinformation. Our policies are designed with a focus on inclusivity and fairness, aiming to benefit every citizen irrespective of their religious or social background.

These allegations of favouritism are not only baseless but also a deliberate attempt to mislead the public. I urge the media to rigorously fact-check the BJP's claims and present the truth to people. It's essential for the electorate to be informed accurately so they can make decisions based on facts rather than manipulated narratives.

Home Minister Amit Shah has alleged that there is an internal fight taking place between you and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar. Is it true?

Mr Siddaramaiah: It is quite amusing to hear such claims from BJP leaders. We are united in our efforts, as demonstrated by our efficient governance and the effectiveness of our campaign, which clearly reflect our unity. Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar and I frequently collaborate on various issues, developing numerous policies together. We stand united in addressing the concerns of Kannadigas.

Do you think the Mahalaxmi Scheme will work in favour of the Congress party in Karnataka?

Mr Siddaramaiah: Absolutely, the Mahalakshmi Scheme will significantly impact the electorate. People are currently struggling with joblessness and rising prices, and the Mahalakshmi Scheme will provide the much-needed relief. Our Gruha Lakshmi scheme has already proven beneficial in mitigating the adverse effects of the BJP's failures. Observing the benefits enjoyed by the people of Karnataka under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, there is now a nationwide demand for the implementation of the Mahalakshmi Scheme.

You have claimed that the Congress will win 20 seats in Karnataka this time.

Mr Siddaramaiah: I am extremely confident that Congress will secure a minimum of 20 seats in Karnataka. This expectation is not a mere rhetoric, it is grounded in extensive surveys and reflects the prevailing mood of the populace. Nearly every family in Karnataka has benefitted from our guarantee schemes and there is considerable anticipation for our NYAY schemes as well. We have provided honest and efficient governance, which the people clearly appreciate and wish to see replicated at the national level.

Why should people vote for the Congress party?

Mr Siddaramaiah: People should vote for the Congress party because we are committed to inclusive and sustainable development that benefits all sections of society. Our focus is on providing transparent governance, implementing progressive policies that ensure economic growth, and safeguarding social justice. We have demonstrated a strong track record of delivering on our promises, such as improving healthcare, education, and infrastructure, while also introducing welfare schemes that directly support the needs of the underprivileged and marginalised communities. By voting for Congress, citizens are choosing a future that prioritises equality, opportunity, and integrity in leadership.

