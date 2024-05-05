Prajwal Revanna Faces Blue Corner Notice. What It Means

Prajwal Revanna is said to have flown abroad on April 27. (FILE)

A Blue Corner Notice has been issued against Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, whose is facing sexual abuse cases, said state home minister G Parameshwara today. NDA's Hassan Lok Sabha candidate is claimed to be in Germany.

"Already Blue Corner notice has been issued. The Interpol will inform all the countries and locate him," Mr Parameshwara told reporters.

The minister said the Special Investigation Team or SIT formed to probe the sex scandal will decide on how to bring Prajwal back.

Blue Corner Notice

A Blue Corner Notice is a part of Interpol's colour-coded notices that enable countries to share alerts and requests for information worldwide. They are international requests for cooperation or alerts allowing police in member countries to share critical crime-related information.

There are seven types of notices - Red, Yellow, Blue, Black, Green, Orange, and Purple.

A Blue notice is served to collect additional information about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation.

What It Means For Prajwal Revanna

The SIT had earlier sent a request to the CBI, the nodal body for Interpol matters in India, seeking a Blue Corner Notice against him.

In this case, the notice would help further the investigating agencies' inquiries.

The grandson of JD(S) patriach and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda is said to have flown abroad on April 27, a day after the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka was held. His advocate had sought for seven days' time for him to appear before the SIT, to which the investigating team has replied it is not possible as there is no such provision.

The Karnataka government constituted the SIT to probe the sexual abuse allegations against the MP after explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old started making the rounds in Hassan recently.

This was followed by a police case against Mr Revanna on the complaint of a woman who claimed she had been abused for years by the MP and his father, HD Revanna. Prajwal Revanna's lawyer has denied any wrongdoing.