Amit Shah Alleges Congress Inaction Over Deve Gowda Grandson's Sex Scandal

Union Minister Amit Shah has accused the Congress government in Telangana of not taking any action over the obscene clips that allegedly showed former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson and NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting several women.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Mr Shah said the BJP stand is clear on the issue - that it is with the "matrushakti" (mothers or women).

"The BJP's stand is clear that we stand with the 'matrushakti' of the country. I want to ask Congress, whose government is there? The government is of Congress Party. Why they have not taken any action till now? We do not have to take action on this as this is a law and order issue of the state, state government has to take action on it," he said.

The Union Minister said the BJP favours a probe in the case and pointed out that their alliance partner JD(S) is also set to take a step at a party meeting.

"It is very serious, we cannot tolerate it. We want to ask Congress that despite being in power, why hasn't the government acted yet? Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) ji should ask their Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister," said Mr Shah.

Ms Gandhi had earlier criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the sex scan involving the JD(S) leader.

Prajwal, a sitting MP from Karnataka's Hassan constituency, is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, but the JD(S) has sought to distance the BJP from the case.

He has denied the allegations against him as "doctored" in a police complaint.

The alleged videos of him surfaced on Saturday, a day after his constituency went to polls. On Sunday, he left for Germany, pending a probe against him.

The police have lodged a case of sexual harassment and stalking against him while the Karnataka government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The SIT will ask him to return to India, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said yesterday.

The Janta Dal (Secular), formed by Deve Gowda, has decided to suspend Prajwal over the sex clips, according to his uncle and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. But an official announcement is pending.