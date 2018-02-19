Irrespective Of Caste, Creed, Sex, Religion, India Is One: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that we should be proud of being Indian and there is a requirement to stop thinking on the lines of caste, creed, sex and religion.Mr Naidu, who was in Mumbai for the platinum jubilee celebrations of R. A. Podar College of Commerce and Economics, also said that problems in the country arise only when people create divisions."We should all think in an integral manner and feel that we are all one. Irrespective of caste, creed, sex and religion India is one. We should be proud of being a Bhartiya (Indian) and there should be no problem in it," he said.