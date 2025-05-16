Uber Driver Molests Minor In Mumbai, Arrested

A 14-year-old girl was molested by an Uber driver in Mumbai while she was returning home from school.

According to Mumbai Police, the minor was at her school in Prabhadevi and had booked an Uber cab around 4.30 pm on Tuesday to go home. After the Uber trip started, the driver started the around one-hour-long journey for her home in Powai, but instead took the girl to a deserted area on the Eastern Expressway.

The accused, identified as Shreyansh Pandey, molested her at the deserted stop along the expressway.

On returning home, the minor told her father about the incident, who then lodged a complaint with the police.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharat Nyay Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, leading to Pandey's arrest.

The case comes weeks after parents held a protest outside a Navi Mumbai school where a bus driver had molested a minor school child. They demanded accountability from the administration and raised concerns about the safety of children.