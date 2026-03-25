India's $60-$70 Oil Dream Is Slipping And It May Not Be Ready, Warns A Brokerage

India's cheap oil cushion is cracking and the $60 to $70 comfort zone may already be out of reach.

Bernstein analysts Venugopal Garre and Nikhil Arela, in March 25 report, have warned that "crude is unlikely to come to the $60 to $70 levels this year, in sharp contrast to what we've been used to seeing in recent years," signaling a decisive break from the conditions that have supported India's economy for over a decade.

For years, relatively low crude prices helped anchor inflation, support the rupee, and give policymakers room to drive growth. That buffer is now weakening.

Even if oil slips below 100 dollars per barrel, Bernstein says supply disruptions, damaged infrastructure, and a global push to rebuild reserves will keep prices elevated.

Markets are already reacting. The Nifty has dropped about 12 percent this year, prompting Bernstein to cut its year end target to 26,000 from 28,100.

"As of now, the risk reward still yields us in the neutral zone," the analysts said, adding that 2026 "could well be flat to slightly negative."

Geopolitical tensions are adding to the pressure. While the base case assumes a possible "off ramp" from the Middle East conflict, Iran has cast doubt on any quick resolution. A military spokesperson said, "Do not call your defeat an agreement... you will not see the previous prices of energy and oil," reinforcing fears that crude could stay higher for longer. LIVE UPDATES

Bernstein's warning goes deeper. The report says the conflict has already caused "permanent damage to many prospects as far as this year is concerned," embedding higher risk premiums into global energy markets.

The domestic impact could be sharp. The rupee has weakened about 11 percent over the past 18 months and could slide beyond 98 against the dollar this year.

At the same time, the Reserve Bank of India has limited room to defend the currency due to constraints in its reserves.

Inflation risks are rising again. Bernstein flags a "roughly 60 percent probability of El Nino," which could disrupt agriculture and push inflation beyond the RBI's tolerance band, delaying rate cuts and "shelve a full percentage point from India's growth."

To frame the uncertainty, Bernstein outlines four scenarios. Its base case points to slower growth and subdued markets, while the bear case, described as "not a zero probability event," could drag the Nifty below 19,000.

The most extreme outcome is a worst case scenario. In what Bernstein calls a "GFC moment," oil stays elevated into 2026, growth drops to 2 to 3 percent, inflation surges into double digits, and the rupee weakens beyond 110, with markets falling sharply.

Bernstein is not predicting that outcome, but its message is stark. The belief that crude will return to the $60 to $70 range now "looks broken."