IPS Officer Warned By Andhra Deputy Speaker Over 'Casteist' Remarks

The Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly K Raghurama Krishnam Raju has cautioned senior Indian Police Service officer PV Sunil Kumar against engaging in political and caste-based commentary while he is in service.

Criticising the former AP CID Chief for stepping outside the expected conduct of an All India Services officer, Raju questioned the officer's public statements.

"It is not appropriate for an All India Services officer to speak about caste and religion while still in service," the Deputy Speaker said. He further challenged the officer's recent remarks, asking, "How can an officer bound by a code of conduct and service rules say that the Chief Minister is not fit for his position?"

Raju said he would formally write to both the Central and state governments requesting disciplinary action against Sunil Kumar for the alleged violation of service rules.

He suggested that if the officer wished to engage in political activities or public life, his only appropriate path was resignation. "Sunil Kumar could resign and enter public life if he wished to engage in politics," he added. The public warning intensifies the long-standing political friction involving the officer and the Deputy Speaker.