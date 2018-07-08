4 Gang Members Robbed Techie To Finance A Wedding, Arrested In Ghaziabad

Police recovered a laptop, iPhone 6, duct tape and and Rs 500 besides two pistols. (Representational)

Four men who robbed a software engineer of a laptop, an iPhone 6 and Rs 2,000 in cash in Ghaziabad have been arrested.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna identified the arrested men as Indrajeet Saini alias Rajvir alias Saamba from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, Deepak Chauhan and his brother Rahul of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and Krishna Kumar of Panipat in Haryana.

Indrajeet had been convicted for 10 years in jail in a drug case but escaped during a 15-day parole and began living in Haridwar where he met up with the other gang members.

Desperate to finance Rahul Chauhan's wedding, the gang decided to rob Vishwa Munjal on June 30.

They entered his house on the pretext of delivering a wedding invitation to the house owner and pounced on the unsuspecting Munjal, a tenant, and robbed him. They gagged him with duct tape before escaping.

Following a tip off, the police in Ghaziabad first arrested Deepak and then the others. The police recovered the laptop, iPhone 6, duct tape and and Rs 500 besides two pistols.

The police said gang leader Indrajeet was found involved in 18 criminal cases of heinous nature in Punjab. The others too had a criminal history.