Ghaziabad Woman Alleges Brutal Gang-Rape, Arrested After Claims Found False

A woman has been arrested in Ghaziabad for repeatedly levelling allegations of rape, gang-rape and kidnapping against her husband, who was earlier her live-in partner, and his friends. Police said her latest allegation was found to be false and she had changed her statements several times in previous cases. Her husband is also in jail based on one of the complaints filed by her.

Officials said the woman filed three complaints and three first information reports (FIR) and changed her statements several times, even submitting applications seeking that the complaints filed by her be withdrawn. Police said her last FIR, in which she alleged she was brutally gangraped by her husband's friends and a bottle had been inserted in her private parts, was found to be false and she was arrested on Friday.

Series Of Allegations

In June last year, the woman, who was in a live-in relationship with Vikas Tyagi, a resident of Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar, alleged that he had raped her on the pretext of marrying her. She said she was pregnant at the time and the child had died because she was sexually assaulted and because Tyagi had kicked her in the stomach.

The woman repeated her allegations in her first statement but changed tack when her statement was being recorded before a judicial magistrate, officials said. In her second statement, she said that the relationship was consensual and Tyagi had only beaten her, but they had come to an agreement outside court about that. She also said that she had suffered a miscarriage because she had not followed her doctor's advice.

In August, the woman approached the police again and said she had changed her statement in the June case because Tyagi, his brother-in-law and one of his friends had threatened to kill her if she did not do so. A police statement said that she submitted an application later the same month stating that she had married Tyagi and requested that action be stopped on her earlier complaint. She also uploaded a video saying the same thing.

Husband Jailed

Four months later, in January, she submitted complaints and filed an FIR stating that Tyagi and her mother had got the wedding conducted in an incomplete manner and he had raped her on the pretext of marriage. She also said Tyagi had thrashed her and tried to set her ablaze by pouring alcohol on her and, later in a statement, claimed she was gangraped by him and two of his friends.

While investigations revealed that the gang-rape accusations were false, her medical report showed evidence of burn injuries. Tyagi was arrested on February 17 and is in jail.

On Tuesday, the woman made her most serious allegation yet, claiming that three of Tyagi's friends kidnapped her when she was on her way to the market, made her numb by injecting some substance into her and took turns raping her. She also alleged that they put some chemical on her neck, inserted a bottle in her private parts and threw her on a garbage heap near Mehrauli Gate.

She claimed the incident took place on Monday. When police checked the CCTV footage, however, they found that she had left her house around 8.30 pm, sat in a car later and was dropped home at 10.19 pm. She was seen walking normally to her flat.

The call records and location details of Tyagi's friends, who were accused by the woman, revealed that they were not at the scene of the alleged crime. During her medical checkup, the chemical that she claimed was poured on her neck also appeared to have been applied with cotton.

Deputy Commissioner Of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said, "We received the gang-rape complaint on February 25. When we investigated and conducted a medical checkup, we found that the FIR against her husband's friends was false, concocted and filed because of some motive. She has filed complaints and applications before and her husband is in jail in connection with one of them... The woman has now been arrested."

Asked what the possible motive was, Mr Singh said, "The woman has been living in Tyagi's flat since their relationship began. The motive could be connected to the flat."



(With inputs from Vipin Tomar)