Internet Ban Extended Till Sunday In Violence-Hit Manipur

The internet services have been banned in view of the persisting unrest in Manipur. (File)

As Manipur is still witnessing incidents like arson, the state government has extended the ban on the internet by five more days till June 25 with immediate effect in an effort to prevent further disturbance to peace.

The data services have been banned in view of the persisting unrest in the state.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

"The suspension of internet services in the state will be extended for five more days i.e. till 3 pm on June 25," the order issued on Tuesday by the state government said.

The order issued by state commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh stated that the Director General of Police, Manipur letter vide dated June 19 reported that there are still reports of incidents like arson of houses and premises.

"Further suspension of mobile data services/internet/data services including broadband services and internet/data services through VASTs of Bharatnet Phase-II is further suspended in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur, except for those who have already been specifically exempted by the government and may be exempted subsequently and Internet Lease Line (ILL) on a case to basis as permitted by the competent authority," the order said, adding that the order is issued to prevent any disturbances of the peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the state of Manipur.

It further said that there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages, inciting the passions of the public, which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation in Manipur.

"It is still necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in the public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. on mobile phones etc. and sending bulk SMS," the order said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)