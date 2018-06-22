73-Year-Old Woman Dies During Yoga Day Celebrations In Dehradun

Over 50,000 people were present at Dehradun yoga celebrations.

A 73-year-old died during the International Yoga Day celebrations at Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun.The woman, Sudha Mishra, fell unconscious at the venue and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she died during the treatment.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Rai informed ANI, "Medical camps and ambulances were already at the site. The Police immediately took her to the hospital where she died during treatment. Only doctor can ascertain the reason behind her death."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi led over 50,000 volunteers to mark the fourth International Yoga Day celebrations in Dehradun. In his address at Forest Research Institute, the Prime Minister said, "people across the country are welcoming the sun".

From Dehradun to Dublin, there's only Yoga." Indians should be proud of their traditions and only then will the world be proud of them, the Prime Minister said before performing yoga aasanas along with thousands of volunteers at the venue.



A number of yoga-related events were also organised across the world to mark the event.

