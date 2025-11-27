"Insulated From Crisis": Delhi Resident Films Government Official Using Air Purifier In Car Amid High AQI

A Delhi resident drew attention to the growing divide in air quality exposure by sharing how a senior government official used air purifiers in both his official car and office, even as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) soared past 500. The widely circulated Reddit post included a photo and a personal account, highlighting how some officials appear to be insulated from the toxic air that millions of ordinary citizens are forced to endure daily.

The post included a photo showing a portable air purifier running in the back seat of the official car that had picked them up. Another purifier was seen operating beside the official's desk in his office.

"Last week I went to a government office for a work related meeting. The director of that institution sent an official car to pick us up, and when I entered, I noticed something for the very first time - a portable air purifier placed inside the car. When I reached his office, there was another purifier running next to his desk. Meanwhile, outside the building, the AQI was over 500, as the case with every other area in Delhi," the user wrote.

See the post here:

The user also noted how those in power and the wealthy are largely shielded from air pollution's devastating effects as they are protected by air purifiers in their homes, offices, and even cars. The user questioned whether this disconnect explains the lack of urgent action, suggesting that if the problem doesn't affect decision-makers personally, it may not feel real to them.

"It made me think: the people who have the power to change things aren't actually living in the same air as the rest of us. Their homes, cars, and offices are filtered and insulated from the crisis. No burning throat, no irritation, no constant coughing, no itchy eyes — just clean, purified air," the post added.

This disparity has sparked outrage, with many pointing out that the officials' salaries and perks come from taxpayers, yet they're the ones least affected by the pollution.

One user wrote, "And when you realise their salaries and these perks come from taxpayer money and until very recently from gst. And it's the richer folks with multiple automobiles and financing construction projects and factories that are causing this problem in the first place. Ah how wonderful."

Another commented, "Rich people casually carry crores worth of bag, watch while common people like us suffer everyday from manager's pressure, breathing toxic air, begging for sick leaves, some are starving on streets. This is the beautiful human life people are talking about."

A third user said, "But masks are cheap and effective. I see many celebrating their lungs deterioration instead of wearing a mask. I don't think govt has a lot to do here except maybe promoting masks but then I am saying the same thing lol. And people will mock either it seems, just like Covid."