Delhi Congress Leaders Hold Press Conference Wearing Oxygen Masks

Delhi Congress leaders held a press conference on Wednesday wearing masks and carrying oxygen cylinders to highlight the plummeting air quality in the national capital and demanded that the ruling BJP bring the city out of this "health emergency".

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "very poor" category on Wednesday morning, with an AQI reading of 335. The city has been battling poor air quality for the last 12 days.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said they will be submitting a memorandum to the Delhi government over the pollution situation.

"As you all can see, our leaders are sitting here with oxygen cylinders. This is symbolic for now, but the situation Delhi is in, the day is not much far when everyone to survive, will carry an oxygen cylinder with them," he said.

Highlighted the plight of construction workers in Delhi, Yadav said, "The moment GRAP III is invoked, there is a ban on construction activities. On one side, they are battling pollution and then there is the additional pressure of losing their daily wages." He said that the hospitals are full of people battling respiratory illnesses.

Yadav said Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had promised to reduce pollution levels in the national capital.

He recalled the achievements of Delhi's former chief minister, Sheila Dikshit and said during her tenure, the government had controlled environmental issues.

"We ensured that buses moved from diesel to CNG. The Phase I and Phase II of metro were completed before time. It was the Congress government that did it. This shows our efficiency," he added.

Yadav also slammed the previous AAP government for not taking measures to strengthen the public transport system during their tenure.

The other leaders called the current situation a health emergency.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)