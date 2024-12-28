Influencer Chants Religious Slogan In Meghalaya Church, Case Filed

An FIR was registered in Meghalaya against a social media influencer after a video showing him and two companions chanting religious slogans at a church went viral. The incident came to light after the influencer, Akash Sagar, posted the video on his Instagram account, which boasts a following of over 1.5 million users.

The video shows Akash entering the Church of Epiphany in Mawlynnong, located in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. The video, which has been widely shared on various platforms, shows Akash engaging in actions perceived as desecrating the sanctity of the church and chanting religious slogans, including "Jai Shri Ram".

In the video, Akash and his companions enter the altar area of the church, shout slogans, and mockingly alter Christian hymns.

A Shillong-based activist lodged a police complaint at the Laitumkhrah Police Station, condemning the act as premeditated and deliberate. The activist alleged that the influencer's actions were not only intended to insult the Christian faith but also to incite communal discord in a region known for its religious diversity and harmony.

Following the complaint, the Meghalaya Police registered an FIR against Akash Sagar and his companions under charges related to trespassing, disrupting public harmony, and insulting religious beliefs.

In response to the FIR, Akash Sagar took to social media to dismiss the allegations. In a now-deleted post, he questioned the basis of the complaint, stating, "For saying Jai Shree Ram?" He also shared screenshots of news articles reporting the FIR and accused his critics of acting like "traitors."

The influencer attempted to justify his actions by referencing a Karnataka High Court ruling in a separate case, which dismissed criminal proceedings against individuals accused of shouting religious slogans inside a mosque.