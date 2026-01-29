'Zero Civic Sense' Influencer Amulya Rattan Posts Video Mocking Herself, Internet Says "UNO Reverse"

Amulya Rattan, social media influencer at the centre of the viral "zero civic sense" controversy, has again created a similar video, but this time it is for fun. Rattan recently went viral after a video showed her getting annoyed when a man walked into her frame during a "fit check" video. She slammed the man, saying he has "zero civic sense". The clip sparked widespread criticism, with many calling her out for "entitlement". In fact, it became a trend on Instagram with users sharing funny "zero civic sense" videos. However, she later apologised, saying that she could have reacted in a different way.

Now, she has taken a humorous approach to address the backlash and recreated her original video, this time using it as a self-parody to poke fun at herself.

Watch the video here:

In the latest video, she playfully mocks her own reaction. The video shows her recording herself with another content creator, Hardik Sharma, appearing in the frame, walking behind her. The best part - both are accusing each other of zero civic sense.

Social Media Reaction

The video went viral, garnering more than 13 million views within 24 hours. More than 438,000 users liked it, and thousands commented on the video.

The video received mixed reactions, with some users praising her for accepting her mistake and others still criticising her.

"UNO reverse applied," one user wrote in the comment section with laughing emojis.

"That's the Perfect Scene of Vloggers," another user said.

"First it was tears over the backlash, now it's a recreation for views. Hard to see where accountability comes in," a third wrote.