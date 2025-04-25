Indus Water Treaty Was "Most Unfair Document" To People Of J&K: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Friday said the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan that has been put in abeyance by the Centre in the wake of the Pahalgam attack was the "most unfair document" to the people of the Union territory and they have never been in favour of it.

"Government of India has taken some steps. As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, let's be honest we have never been in favour of the Indus Water Treaty," Omar Abdullah told reporters here after a meeting with various tourism, trade and industry bodies.

In the aftermath of the attack in which 26 people were killed, India on Wednesday downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

Asked about the Centre's decision on IWT, Omar Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir has always believed that the IWT has been the "most unfair document to its people".

"Now what the medium to long-term implications to this are, that is something we have to wait to see," he added.

To a question whether the government would reward the bravery of 'ponywallah' Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who stood up against the armed terrorists before being killed, Omar Abdullah said "absolutely".

"He (Shah) is a symbol not just of Kashmiriyat but of Kashmiri hospitality and it is our responsibility not just to reward him and his family, but to keep that memory alive for times immemorial," he said.

The chief minister said the government will find a suitable mechanism to do that.

He also announced that Maharashtra tour and travel operators have decided to adopt Shah's family to take care of all their education needs from now until they complete their education and also to help the family in the days and years ahead.

Omar Abdullah said Friday's meeting condemned the killings and unitedly raised voice against such attacks.

"I thank all the participants in the meeting. They clearly said the attack was not done in our name and that they were not in favour of it nor will be in future. We regret that it happened.

"Some suggestions have been kept before the government so that such things do not happen in the future. I have assured them that all the suggestions will be implemented," he said.

Asked if there was any discussion on the business losses for the tourism industry, the chief minister said "at this point in time, we are not counting rupees and paisa".

"I think credit to all the participants and stakeholders in this meeting that not one of them lamented the loss of business. Not one of them said what will happen to me as my rooms are empty, or houseboats are empty or taxi is empty.

"They all said business comes and goes, at this point in time that is not our concern. Our concern is to express solidarity and sympathy with the families of those 26 people who were killed in this attack," he said.

There may be a time in the future, Omar Abdullah said, when we will sit down and discuss the financial implications of what is happening to Jammu and Kashmir's economy.

"But, not one of the participants used this meeting today to either talk about the business losses that they are suffering or ask for any sort of compensation from the government. I think that is a credit to our business organisations," he added.

On the condemnations of the attack in mosques around the valley, Omar Abdullah said it was an answer to all those spreading venom and hatred against the people of Kashmir.

"The two-minute silence observed in Jamia masjid is an answer to all those channels who are trying to spread venom against Kashmiris. But, unfortunately, these shameless channels will not show that because their channels cannot run by showing such things," he said.

"These channels run by spreading hatred. I wish these channels had courage. I am sorry for saying this, but anchors of some of these channels are cowards, they do not support the truth.

"Had they supported the truth, then they would have told the world that a two-minute silence was observed at the historic Jamia Masjid in Kashmir to express solidarity with the 26 victims of Pahalgam," Omar Abdullah added.

Before the start of the Friday congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here, Kashmir's chief cleric and Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the people present in the mosque observed a minute's silence to show solidarity with the affected families.

About the reports of harassment of Kashmiris outside Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah said he has raised the issue with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I talked to the home minister during this meeting only. He has assured me that all steps needed to be taken for the safety and security of the students or traders or others will be taken.

"An advisory will be issued from the home ministry and the home minister himself has talked to some chief ministers in this regard. I have also talked to my counterparts and concrete steps are being taken at such places," he said.

Omar Abdullah said his ministerial colleagues will go to those states and liaise with the governments there to take whatever steps are needed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)